Bill to ban police chokeholds shows promise in Missouri

by: Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A proposed ban on police chokeholds is gaining traction in Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature.

Republican Rep. Shamed Dogan says he’s working with a top Senate Republican and Democrats on the proposal. He also wants to ban police from having sex with people in their custody.

The bipartisan effort marks a turning point for advocates of police accountability. Lawmakers resisted strengthening laws on police use of force even after the 2014 fatal police shooting of Michael Brown leant momentum to accountability measures in other states.

This would be the first significant change to Missouri laws on police accountability since then.

