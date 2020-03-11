Biden sweeps Sanders in Missouri Democratic primary

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Missourinet)– The results are in: presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential preference primary election by a landslide. Missouri Secretary of State’s Office has collected results from 100% of the state’s voting precincts.

Biden ended the night with 60% of the vote, compared to about 35% support for Bernie Sanders.

On the Republican side, the race was not competitive. President Donald Trump took about 97% of the vote.

Precincts reported about 660,000 Democrats voted today compared to about 309,000 Republicans.