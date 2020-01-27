Better Business Bureau warns about get rich quick seminars

Mo. — Missouri’s Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning about seminars that promise to teach you to ‘get rich quick’ by flipping houses.

The BBB says customers throughout the country have filed complaints saying they’ve lost money investing in house flipping companies.

These initial seminars are free but, according to the BBB, the company then asks attendees to sign up for a weekend course that can cost as much as a few thousand dollars.

The advice from the BBB is to research companies before you sign a contract and pay money and to get everything in writing.

This advice can apply any time you are looking at an investment or business opportunity.

