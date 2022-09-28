SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Haunted house season is upon us! We’ve compiled a list of haunted houses and corn mazes around the Ozarks you can visit during the Halloween season.

The Hotel of Terror is Springfield’s longest-running haunted house — it opened in 1978! The haunted house features a four-story experience full of scares above, below and all around you. As an added bonus, the hotel is actually haunted! Check out footage of our reporters and anchors visiting the Hotel of Terror in our Frightly News segment.

Right across the street from the Hotel of Terror is the Dungeons of Doom. The hotel is considered the more in-your-face experience. The dungeon is more open-spaced — that’s not a good thing, believe us! You can purchase a ticket for both attractions and you might even get a ride in their hearse. Check out our Frightly News trip to the Dungeons of Doom.

Nixa’s Field of Screams is one of the largest haunted attractions on this list. Dress for the weather because you’ll be taking a 3/4 mile stroll through the haunted trail, corn field and haunted forest. Watch out for some familiar monsters from your childhood. They’ll be waiting for you, like they were waiting on these reporters.

The Fear Factory in Mountain Grove is a giant warehouse full of nightmares. Each phobia-themed section is strategically placed to give you the biggest scares of your life. We would recommend wearing shoes you don’t mind getting dirty! Here’s our tour of the Fear Factory.

Cabool’s Monster Corn Maze is massive and really scary! This is located in the middle of nowhere, but you’ll have a thrilling experience going through what seems like endless corn and multiple haunted houses. Not only that but there are plenty of games and festivities for you to enjoy. You won’t want to skip this one. Although I’m sure our meteorologists and sports reporter wished they did!

Webb City is home to Unleashed Haunt, located just 5 miles north of Stone’s Corner. Be sure to bring your running shoes because, for some reason, there seem to be a lot of disgruntled locals that really want to show off their chainsaws. Call ahead for group discounts: 417-825-3066.

Come to Wolfman’s House of Screams in Carl Junction. Reggie “The Wolfman” first began the attraction back in 2003. When you think you know where the scare is coming from, you’ll be surprised where they actually come from. Remember that this is all just for fun. Right???

Lebanon’s Ozark Nightmares always has vacancies at their Murder Motel. Nervously creep through the haunted house and corn maze, but don’t take too long; the clown following you tends to get impatient.

For some odd reason, there is a hotel in Carthage that houses aliens, ghosts, monsters, and even … dancers. You’ll see! RIP at Myers Inn is one of the scariest, but also funniest attractions on this list. They like to entertain you through scares and twisted humor. Our sports reporters were never quite the same after their visit to the Myers Inn.

One of the more unique haunted attractions is Waynesville’s Haunted River Float. There is a half-mile float, corn trail, haunted forest and a haunted house. Can’t get enough entertainment? They also have zombie paintball, axe throwing, and an escape room. Still not enough? You can stay the night! Check out their website for pricing and more details!

Ozarksfirst has visited several local haunted houses. Check out our Frightly News Youtube playlist and enjoy the screams!