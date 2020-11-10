Benton County jail reports 260 COVID-19 cases

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Two-hundred-fifty-six detainees and four employees at the Benton County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Public Information Office Shannon Jenkins.

There are no hospitalizations.

Last week, around November 4, approximately 700 tests were administered, according to BCSO.

BCSO said they are doing the best to mitigate the situation. “Sheriff Holloway has asked for six additional employees and has also been looking into the expansion of the facility.”

As of Monday, November 9, more than 2,000 Arkansans have died from the virus — that number includes 148 probable cases. There are more than 12,400 active cases across the state, according to the ADH.

Cumulatively, there have been 1222,811 COVID-19 cases and 99,861 recoveries in Arkansas, according to the ADH.