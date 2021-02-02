BBB warns of a new COVID-19 in Arkansas

Ark.– Scammers are using COVID-19 to come up with new ways to steal your information.

The Better Business Bureau said one of the most common scams in Arkansas is contact tracing.

Scammers will contact a person and will tell them they’ve been in close contact with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The scammer will then start asking for basic information, such as your name or birthday.

According to the BBB, if you are being contacted the contact tracer should already have your basic information. If they start asking for your name or social security number, you should hang up and report it.

You can also message the BBB’s Scam Tracker.