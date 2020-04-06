Baxter County Sheriffs investigates accidental shooting that killed 14-year-old

BAXTER COUNTY, Ar.–The Baxter County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an accidental shooting that took the life of a 14-year-old girl Friday evening (4/3/2020).

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department, Police received a phone call from another 14-year-old girl saying she was playing with her father’s gun and accidentally shot her friend.

The victim was found with one gunshot wound from a small-caliber rifle. First responders attempted to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two girls were playing hide and seek in the house; one of the girls went downstairs into a bedroom and found the riffle. The victim came downstairs, and the girls began laughing about the gun, which they believed to be unloaded. The firearm accidentally discharged.

The girls were the only ones in the house at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.