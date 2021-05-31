Baxter County motorcycle chase ends in crash, arrest

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.– A motorcycle chase late Sunday through Baxter County ended in the motorcycle crashing and the suspect arrested.

At about 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Joseph Michael Verdusco, 27, was observed going 21 mph above the speed limit. After leading a Baxter County Sheriff on a chase, at 11:15 p.m. the motorcycle crashed.

Verdusco was uninjured and taken into custody.

During a search, Verdusco was found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and was found to be a parolee with outstanding arrest warrants in several counties.

He is being charged with several felonies and misdemeanors including possession of methamphetamine with purpose of delivery and fleeing by vehicle.