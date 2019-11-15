Baxter County man caught with fentanyl and AR 15

BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. — According to Baxter County Sheriff’s Department, a man has been arrested for fentanyl, meth, and firearms.

A 911 call was made about a man that was slumped over the steering wheel of a car with the motor running.

Deputies say that the suspect, Michael Scudder, was searched and had approximately .48 grams of fentanyl on him along with several syringes, a smoking device, marijuana and AR 15 in his car.

The weapon was in reach of Scudder in a half-zipped bag with the safety off and partly loaded.

Scudder is being held at the Baxter County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

