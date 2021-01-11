Bates County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after making threat towards law enforcement

UPDATE: The Bates County Sheriff’s Office says suspect who made threat is in custody and that there is no other threat at this time.

BATES COUNTY, Mo.- The Bates County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it is closed until further notice after a threat was made towards officers.

According to a Facebook post, the threat was specific that the person was going to shoot law enforcement in an ambush as they exited the office.

The sheriff’s office and administrative building are closed until further notice.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that the public stay away from the area at this time.

