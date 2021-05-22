Authorities: Missouri teen fatally shot by police had BB gun

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was fatally shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers was holding a BB gun.

The Kansas City Star reports that a spokesman for the Jackson County prosecutors office said Friday that the teen had a Glock 19 BB pistol equipped with a slide that “reportedly looked like a firearm.”

Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot May 16 at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died later that day at a hospital. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said shortly after the shooting said investigators recovered a type of handgun from the scene.

