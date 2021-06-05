Audit: Arkansas sheriff’s office misused nearly $71,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A legislative audit says an Arkansas sheriff’s office misused nearly $71,000 in taxpayer money, including spending it on unaccounted for guns and ammunition as well as on an Apple watch, personal clothing and hunting gear.

KATV in Little Rock reported on Friday that the audit showed “improper and questionable transactions totaling $70,545 due to a general lack of oversight within” the Stone County Sheriff’s Office in north Arkansas.

During a legislative hearing on Thursday, lawmakers asked Sheriff Lance Bonds how he missed all of the unauthorized purchases that came out of his budget. Bonds said he “wasn’t watching my budget” and blamed his now ex-chief deputy, who is now being investigated by the Arkansas State Police.