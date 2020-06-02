ATU has a 2020 plan to return to campus

Additional guidance will be published separately to support the process

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Tech University (ATU) has a phased approach for the fall 2020 semester campuses in Russellville and Ozark to return to on-campus classes and activities, according to a statement.

ATU calls it a “pandemic recovery framework.” It’s a phased plan that will ensure continuing mitigation and recovery from COVID-19, according to ATU.

The pandemic caused universities to continue classes through virtual instruction during the spring and summer 2020 semesters.

The pandemic recovery framework was created by the ATU COVID-19 task force.

POLICIES THAT WILL BE IN-PLACE

implementation of appropriate policies regarding social distancing

use of personal protective equipment

health and temperature checks

contact tracing policies and procedures

appropriate sanitization of university facilities

ongoing communication regarding change of phases

faculty, staff, and students practice appropriate hygiene to limit virus spread

staying home when feeling sick or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms

avoid gatherings larger than allowed in the guidelines (Phase 1 is 30 or fewer. Phase 2 is 50 or fewer. Phase 3 is 90 or fewer. Includes meetings, all events, and classrooms)

“We continue to be optimistic in our planning for fall 2020 and our intention to return to campus for classes and activities,” said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. “Our pandemic recovery framework provides an overview of parameters in the various phases of recovery that will allow ATU to safely re-open its campuses as circumstances allow. Our approach is intentionally deliberate, based upon scientific evidence provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Arkansas Department of Health and places top priority on the safety and well-being of our university community.”