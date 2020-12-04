Attempt to block attorney general from Jim Bakker investigation dismissed

Ark. — A lawsuit by televangelist Jim Bakker looking to block an investigation from Arkansas’ attorney general has been dismissed.

Leslie Rutledge says Bakker used deceptive practices involving his show, which suggested a silver product could be used to treat or prevent COVID-19.

About 385 Arkansans bought the Silver Solution during the first few months of the year.

The federal judge’s decision today will allow the Arkansas Attorney General’s office to gain records related to those sales for its investigation.