Attempt to ban large scale hog farms in Arkansas rejected

Ark. — A proposal to permanently ban large scale hog farms in Arkansas has been rejected.
A subcommittee disapproved of revisions to environmental laws and a local group wanted to prohibit industrial farms with hundreds of pigs.
Last January, clean-up began at the C and H Farm near the Buffalo River.
The state paid the owners millions of dollars to shut down after concerns of waste overflow.
And back in Missouri, the state’s supreme court backed a new large hog farm in Grundy County near the Iowa border.
The court upheld the farm’s permit despite neighbors worried about pollution and smell.