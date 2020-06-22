Attempt to ban large scale hog farms in Arkansas rejected

Ark. — A proposal to permanently ban large scale hog farms in Arkansas has been rejected.

A subcommittee disapproved of revisions to environmental laws and a local group wanted to prohibit industrial farms with hundreds of pigs.

Last January, clean-up began at the C and H Farm near the Buffalo River.

The state paid the owners millions of dollars to shut down after concerns of waste overflow.

And back in Missouri, the state’s supreme court backed a new large hog farm in Grundy County near the Iowa border.

The court upheld the farm’s permit despite neighbors worried about pollution and smell.