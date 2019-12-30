Fire at KCK home kills 3 people early Monday morning

Kansas City, Kan (WDAF).– Fire officials confirm to FOX4 that three people are dead following a fire in KCK early Monday morning.

The fire was first reported around 4:35 a.m.

Officials are still on the scene of the fire which happened at a home along North Mill Street near Ridge Avenue.

Spokesperson for the KCK Fire Department Morris Letcher said the victims appear to be two adults and possibly a juvenile.

Letcher said crews were dispatched to the home upon reports of smoke coming from the attic. When crews searched the home during their assessment, they found the three victims.

“At this time we are just investigating with our fire marshal and police department,” Letcher added.

Letcher said he could not confirm whether the three victims were the only ones home at the time of the fire.