At 1:30pm: Gov. Hutchinson gives COVID-19 briefing as ICU beds in Arkansas run out

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to speak Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. as COVID ICU beds are running out and school districts decide on mask use requirements.

On Tuesday morning, program director for the COVIDComm system, Jeff Tabor, said that only one COVID ICU bed remained open in the state, with Tabor calling the situation “the perfect storm” with fewer beds and less staff in hospitals.

Also, some Arkansas school districts have announced proposals to require masks in schools, pending approval from local school boards after Pulaski County Judge Tim Fox placed an injunction against Act 1002 which is the ban on mask mandates.

On Friday, Gov. Hutchinson praised Judge Fox saying he regrets signing the bill banning mask mandates into law.

