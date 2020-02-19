Arrest made in shooting of off-duty officer in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson is now in custody.

St. Louis County police spokesman Benjamin Granda says the 20-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon. The suspect had been the subject of a manhunt since the shooting Sunday night.

The officer works for the police department in Calverton Park, which is near Ferguson, and was working a second job as a security guard at the store when he was shot by a suspected shoplifter. A protective vest saved the officer, who has been released from the hospital.