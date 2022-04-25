BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — A church in Mountain Home, Arkansas, is taking part in “National Take-Back Day” to help get rid of any unwanted over-the-counter medications from anybody’s medicine cabinet.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office will have deputies at the Old First Baptist Church on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who can’t make it to the event can turn their unwanted drugs in at a drop box at 206 West Eighth Street.

All of the pills and pharmaceuticals will be destroyed using a drug incinerator. The Sheriff’s Office said anyone with questions can reach out to them at 870-425-7000.