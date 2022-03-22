BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — Officers with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office were a part of arresting two people over drug trafficking charges.

Investigators accompanied members of the U.S. Marshals Service to arrest Jessica Wuest, who is considered a parole absconder fugitive. Officials arrived at Baxter Country Road 202 where they met Wuest’s husband named Randall Beard. Beard led officials to a trailer.

When officials were let inside the trailer, drug paraphernalia was seen out in plain view. Wuest was found inside the trailer hiding under her bed and was taken into custody.

During the search, officers found approximately 200 grams of methamphetamine, around 111 grams of marijuana, prescription pills, and multiple articles of drug paraphernalia used in narcotics trafficking.

Beard was charged with:

Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Felony

Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance Purpose of Delivery – Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine with Purpose of Delivery – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony

Habitual Criminal Act – Penalty Enhancement

Parole Violation

Wuest was charged with:

Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Felony

Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance Purpose of Delivery – Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine with Purpose of Delivery – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony

Habitual Criminal Act – Penalty Enhancement

Parole Violation

Holds on Felony Bench Warrants for Fail to Appear from Benton County and Fulton County on drug charges.

Beard and Wuest are in custody with a bond of $25,000, but no bond for the parole violation. Wuest also has no bond hold for bench warrants in other counties. She will appear in Circuit Court to answer on April 4th.