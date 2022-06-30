GREEN FOREST, Ar. — Authorities in Green Forest arrested three juveniles who are accused of shooting a man inside his home.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the juveniles shot John Foster in the face with a .22 caliber handgun. Foster was inside his home and looked out his window when he was shot. Foster was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators said the shooting happened after an encounter with the juveniles over a vape pen. The juveniles are facing aggravated robbery and attempted capital murder in connection to the crime.