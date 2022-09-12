SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Saline County deputies have expanded their search for an inmate who escaped from the county detention center on Sunday.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning it believes escapee Wuanya Smith has left the area. The department reached this conclusion after what it described as an extended search with multiple agencies, along with interviews and a review of records.

The department does not believe the public is in any immediate danger but is asking that everyone maintain awareness and keep a watchful eye out.

Smith escaped from the Saline County Detention Center at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, four days after his arrest. He was being held for extradition to Nebraska on a murder warrant.

He was last seen wearing white pants with gray stripes, no shirt, and white tennis shoes. He has a tattoo on his neck that states “death before dishonor.”