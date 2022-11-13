LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The new governor-elect of Arkansas has formally started her transition into office.

Governor-elect Sara Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday the appointment of a transition staff and launch of a transition website as she prepares to take the oath of office. The website offers opportunities for those who wish to work for the administration in various capacities to submit credentials.

Huckabee Sanders announced that Kevin A. Crass has been appointed as her transition staff executive director. He is a senior partner with Little Rock’s Friday, Eldridge and Clark, LLP.

Crass is joined by Chris Caldwell as special advisor, Gretchen Conger as deputy director, Andrew “Vu” Ritchie as deputy director and Judd P. Deere as communications director for the transition team. Also on the staff is Jordan Powell as external affairs director, Jamie Barker as legislative director, Jack Sisson as policy director and Alex Flemister as the boards and commissions director.

All of these staffers except for Crass worked on the Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Governor campaign.

Huckabee Sanders met with Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday after winning the election for Governor Tuesday night.

Huckabee Sanders won a decisive victory Tuesday against Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. She will be the first female governor of Arkansas.