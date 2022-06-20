FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new report from myelearningworld.com analyzed the level of interest in student loan debt forgiveness in states across the country.

While overall interest in doing so has skyrocketed in recent years, Arkansas ranked in the bottom five for states looking to forgive student loan debt. At a 27.9% increase since COVID-19 began, only Maryland, Alabama and Mississippi have shown less interest.

The top three states in the report were South Dakota, Montana and Pennsylvania. The entire report is available here.