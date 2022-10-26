CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues.

State police, Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Alpena Fire Dept, South Carroll County Fire Dept, Southern Paramedic service, and Carroll County responded to a call from the Airforce regarding a possible crash in the area of County Road 933 around 3:30 pm.

They found the plane and the male pilot uninjured. A release from Carroll County Emergency Management Services said the pilot was trying to return to Harrison when he had mechanical problems and had to conduct an emergency landing.