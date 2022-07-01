FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, 34, has been transferred to FCI Seagoville in Texas to begin serving his 151-month sentence following his December 2021 conviction on child pornography charges.

At the May 25 sentencing, Duggar’s defense attorney, Justin Gelfand, told the court that Duggar maintained his innocence despite the unanimous guilty verdict. On June 3, the defense filed a Notice of Appeal in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville.

On June 6, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit released a document outlining the Criminal Appeal Briefing Schedule for Duggar’s case. That release outlined several items that needed to be submitted to the court, some of which have already been addressed.

Court transcripts and the presentence investigation from Duggar’s trial were filed with the appellate court on June 23. Defense and prosecuting attorneys have also filed their notices of appearance, indicating that they will continue to represent Duggar and the government respectively during the appeal.

The deadline for Duggar’s team to submit an appellant’s brief is now just a month away, on August 1. An appellee’s brief will then be due 21 days from the date that the court issues the Notice of Docket Activity filing the prior brief.

A defense reply brief will follow that.

“An order extending the time for filing a brief also extends the filing date for the responding or replying party’s brief,” the schedule document adds. “Filing dates can also be accelerated if a party files its brief before the due date.”

Duggar’s defense team requested and received multiple extensions during his trial, but the appellate court has already stated that “dates are only extended upon the filing of a timely motion establishing good cause.” The court also noted that failure to meet a deadline could result in the dismissal of the appeal.