NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — A motorcyclist was killed after he drove into a vehicle towing a trailer.

Clifton Caughron, 71, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was riding his 2011 Harley Davidson north on State Highway 7 near the intersection of Newton County Road 3050 around 3:23 p.m. on Oct. 2. A vehicle pulling a trailer was traveling south on State Highway 7.

According to an Arkansas Department of Public Safety crash report, Caughron crossed the center line and struck the trailer.