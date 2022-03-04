FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “He has been absolutely obsessed with motorcycles; he has always wanted to ride one it’s been a dream of his,” says caregiver Christina Rocko.

56-your-old Fayetteville resident Willie Popejoy has cerebral palsy, and after spending his entire life dreaming of riding on a motorcycle, Rocko decided it was time to make his dream a reality.

“He’s the biggest ball of joy I’ve ever met in my life I’ve always wanted to do something big for him,” says Rocko.

So she reached out to the community. Mike Henry and the Legion Riders answered the call.

“Part of our mission is helping people with needs and helping people with disability, that’s what we’re here for, to do whatever we can to help the community,” says Henry.

While Willie is nonverbal, he didn’t need words to explain what the ride around town meant for him.

“To see him on the back of the bike with his arms up waving at everybody and everybody waving back at him, it was such an experience, and I’ll live with that for the rest of my life,” says Henry.

“I almost cried when I saw him so happy with his arms pumping like that that made me so happy for him,” adds Rocko.