LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested multiple suspects following a “criminal spree” that traveled from Fort Smith to Little Rock.

According to a social media post, the crimes included theft, armed robbery and burglary. Four males were arrested, including two juveniles.

On November 1, a deputy pursued a 2021 Dodge truck that eventually crashed at Airport Industrial Rd. and Scouweiler Lane near the Paris airport. Four males ran from the vehicle and a deputy arrested one, Ryan Capo, 19, of Paris.

Ryan Capo, 19

The other three ran across a field and were caught and arrested by Sheriff Jason Massey. One of the suspects, Dallas Heiman, 21, had a Glock firearm in his hand when arrested.

Dallas Heiman, 21

The sheriff’s office reported that this firearm was stolen from an undisclosed location in Fort Smith. The other two suspects are juveniles, 15 and 16 years of age, and both are from Paris.

The truck was stolen in Russellville and investigators found an AR-15 assault rifle and an SKS assault rifle in the stolen truck. Both weapons were reportedly stolen from a Russellville pawn shop the night before.

Further investigation revealed that the string of crimes began with the theft of a Toyota Camry in Paris on October 30. That car was driven to Fort Smith and was involved in “several break-ins there,” according to the sheriff’s office.

That Camry was abandoned and a Land Rover was stolen, which was driven to the location of the pawn shop burglary in Russellville. The suspects allegedly then went to Morrilton and attempted to break into another pawn shop but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office report states that the suspects then drove to Little Rock and left the Land Rover there, along with a handgun stolen from a Paris pawn shop a month ago. Next, they stole a Chevrolet Suburban and Heiman allegedly robbed a gas station on Arch Street, south of Little Rock.

Shots were fired during the robbery, according to the report. The four suspects then allegedly drove the Suburban to Russellville and proceeded to steal the Dodge truck from a gas station. They drove to Logan County and dumped a box from the back of the truck at a business in Delaware and then “almost ran the business owner over when he confronted them.”

The owner called the sheriff’s office and described the incident and a deputy later saw a truck matching the description of the stolen Doge near the Paris airport. That is when the initial pursuit began.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Paris Police Department, the Russellville Police Department, the Fort Smith Police Department, the Morrilton Police Department, the Little Rock Police Department, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Dardanelle Police Department to determine charges in each of the jurisdictions.

Dallas Heiman and Ryan Capo are each being held at the Logan County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond and the two juveniles are being held at the Yell County Juvenile Detention Center.