LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two young athletes with ties to the Natural State were among the latest class of signees for a program to grow future superstars in pro wrestling.

Officials with World Wrestling Entertainment announced their second Next In Line class Monday, which includes a Little Rock native and a track star with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Ali Mattox is a 5-foot 7-inch dance and cheer athlete in her fourth year as an Ole Miss Rebelette after graduating from Little Rock Christian Academy.

Razorback Ruben Banks broke the Arkansas school record in the weight throw as a freshman in 2021 in just his second competition for the university. The business major originally from Binfield, England, stands 6-foot 4-inches tall and weighs in at 270 pounds.

The WWE NIL program launched in December to help recruit future talent through partnerships with students with athletic backgrounds. Company officials say this sets those athletes up to successfully transition from collegiate competition to the WWE.

While a part of the program, company officials said that Mattox and Banks, along with the others, will have access to resources including brand building, media training and live event promotion.

The athletes will be introduced Monday evening at the inaugural NIL Summit at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The NIL class also includes an athlete from Kansas City, Missouri. Tyanna Omazic of Miami is a 6-foot-two volleyball player.

To see the full list of the WWE NIL class, visit WWE.com.