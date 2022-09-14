LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of a 2021 Arkansas shooting.

Bradley Clayton Walker, 39, was sentenced to 300 months in prison, and five years supervised release to follow, after a January 2021 incident where he shot a man in Bryant and then fled to Conway.

According to a statement from the United States Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas, police recognized Walker’s pickup truck as he fled the Bryant shooting and were waiting for him when he reached Conway.

In Conway, the release continued, Walker spotted police and tried to speed away, reaching 80 mph as he drove through Conway neighborhoods. He was ultimately stopped in nearby Perry County and arrested.

When officers searched Walker’s pickup, they found a 9mm pistol with 23 rounds of ammunition in its extended magazine. According to the U.S. Attorney’s release, this was the gun used in the Bryant shooting. Police also found an empty magazine under the driver’s seat, as well as 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Walker had a prior federal conviction for felon in possession of a firearm and previous convictions for cocaine possession, aggravated battery and robbery, and other offenses. His sentence for the Bryant shooting was based upon him being an armed career criminal, which increased his sentencing range, the attorney’s office stated.