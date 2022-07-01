MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Two victims are being treated for minor injuries.

“One was treated for minor injuries on scene by Eureka Springs FD and the other transported with non-life-threatening injuries by Madison County EMS,” Edmonds said.

Arkansas Department of Transportation has reported a 7,000-gallon tanker fully engulfed in flames on State Highway 23. | Courtesy: Madison County Emergency Management

Both lanes of Hwy 23 are shut down due to the spillage and equipment needed to contain the fuel, according to Keith Edmonds Madison County emergency manager.

The driver of the tanker has been transported for injuries.

Fayetteville Fire Department is responding to the fire with foam.

Arkansas Department of Transportation has reported a 7,000-gallon tanker fully engulfed in flames on State Highway 23 mile marker 17.4.

Please avoid the area as multiple crews are responding to the rescue.

Madison County, Nob Hill Fire, Carroll County Fire, and Eureka Springs fire all responded to the crash.

The incident is two miles north of 412 on Hwy 23.

