A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Justice in Pike County Wednesday regarding two driveways after a guilty plea.

The Arkansas Attorney General announced Wednesday a guilty pleading from Billy T. Smith, who immediately resigned his position as mayor of Glenwood, Arkansas. In pleading, Smith admitted to a Class A misdemeanor of theft or property and abuse of office.

Smith will pay $3,000 in restitution alone with a $250 fine, the Attorney General stated.

The charge came from an August 2021 investigation which found Smith had hired a private company to transport asphalt millings valued at $4,000 from a nearby highway resurface project. The attorney general stated the millings were used to repave Smith and his son’s driveways.

According to the affidavit filed in the case, millings removed from a state highway are considered government property.

Smith had been arrested, taken into custody and charged with felony theft of property and abuse of office, both class D offences, in February. He surrendered to attorney general special agents at the county jail in that time, the attorney general stated.

The pleading was heard in Pike County Circuit Court.

Smith had been elected mayor of the Pike County city in 2019.