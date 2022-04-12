LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas drivers heading to the gas pumps Tuesday are continuing to see falling prices for fuel, with the cost of a gallon of regular down nearly 20 cents from last month.

Currently the average for a gallon of regular gas in the Natural State is $3.70, down 6 cents from a week ago. The price of a gallon of diesel fuel in Arkansas has also fallen 5 cents in the last week and is down 8 cents as compared to a month ago.

For drivers in central Arkansas, gas is currently cheapest in Little Rock, where the average cost of a gallon is $3.68. In Pine Bluff the current average is $3.70, and the average in Hot Springs is currently at $3.71.

Around the state, the cheapest gas in Arkansas can currently found in Greene County, with an average of $3.43. The most expensive county for gas is Lafayette County, which is averaging $4.01 per gallon.

Across the country, the national average is currently at $4.09 which is down 8 cents from a week ago and down over 20 cents compared to a month ago.

The highest prices continue to come from California, which is seeing an average price per gallon of regular of $5.74. Drivers in Missouri are paying the lowest average prices in the U.S., $3.65 per gallon.