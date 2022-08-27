FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Police have confirmed the victim to be a juvenile male. He is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Fayetteville Police are “diligently sifting through all the information and leads the community has provided,” according to Police Sgt. Tony Murphy.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects or persons of interest at this time.

Police are asking anyone who has information related to the Washington County Fair shooting to contact the non-emergency number at 479-587-3555.

The fair will continue tonight with free admission Saturday as a refund, according to a Facebook post.

The Washington County Fairgrounds has a policy that prohibits the carrying of firearms, according to the Washington County Fair.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police say they are investigating a shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to the fairgrounds around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The post says the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had several deputies already working at the fairgrounds when Fayetteville Police officers arrived.

Sergeant Tony Murphy with the FPD says this is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.

“I think a lot of people are worried that it was an active shooter situation, and it wasn’t,” Murphy said. “Initial reports lead us to believe that it was an altercation that occurred between two parties.”

One victim was treated on scene for a gunshot wound. That victim was then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Murphy says police have not identified a suspect at this time.

According to police, this investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for information.