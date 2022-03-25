MOUNTIAN PINE, Ark. – A man connected to a boating incident on Lake Ouachita that left two children dead has been identified.

Officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission identified the man as 37-year-old Steven Garnett of Benton. Officials say he is the father of the 5-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl that was found dead Wednesday night.

AGFC officials said that the bodies were found in the same area where the 14-foot flat bottom boat was found.

Agency officials also noted that a car was found parked in the spillway landing ramp, a good distance from where the bodies were found.

The agency said a dive team is currently searching for Garnett.