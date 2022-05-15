FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Morgan Nick Foundation hosted its 10th annual walk, where Arkansans can join to walk or run one mile, 5k or 25k.

The Morgan Nick Foundation provides a support network to parents and families of all missing children, by raising money to help with intervention, education and legislation, according to the website. The “Everyday Heroes Walk” focuses on everyday heroes keeping kids safe.

CEO Colleen Nick began the Morgan Nick Foundation after the 1995 kidnapping of her six-year-old daughter Morgan. The “Everyday Heroes Walk” is how community members can support people who are missing.

“They’re actually saving lives by raising money to find missing people,” Nick said. “We have a lot of those people, 40 people represented here today with pictures throughout the course and here at home.”

This was the first year’s first 25k run to celebrate the 10th anniversary. Donations can be made at the website.