LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New figures from the Arkansas Department of Health released Wednesday showed a sharp increase in the number of new COVID-19 deaths reported even as the number of hospitalizations in the state continues to fall.

The ADH reported 49 deaths in the latest data, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 10,190. That increase is the largest one-day jump reported January 27, 2021, outside of days health officials said they were reporting data corrections.

Health officials reported 1,124 new cases of the virus, raising the state’s total to 810,520. Data also shows that active cases dropped by 1,586, bringing the current number to 12,965.

The ADH data also showed that the number of patients in hospitals around the state who are positive for COVID-19 dropped by 46, bringing the current number to 1,004. The number of patients in ICU care dropped by 10 to 295, while the number of patients on ventilators fell by two to 155.

Health officials reported that 2,889 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas over the past 24 hours. There are currently 1,559,894 Arkansans fully immunized and another 370,793 partially immunized.