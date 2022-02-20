LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A decline of COVID-19 in Arkansas continues while slowing in the drastic fall seen over the past two weeks

The Arkansas Department of Health data shows that the number of active cases in the state fell by 603 to 11,306 in the past 24 hours. The figures show there have now been 814,728 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 803 since the previous reporting Saturday.

The ADH data reported 747 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 37 since Saturday. The figures also showed 114 patients currently on ventilators, nine fewer than Saturday and 236 ICU cases, with a drop of five.

Tuesday’s update also showed an increase of one in the number of Arkansans who have died because of COVID-19, driving that total to 10,292.

ADH also reported that there are now 1,563,232 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 370,789 who are partially immunized.