LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Thursday shows that the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas is trending up for a third consecutive day.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 1,765 active cases of the virus Thursday, a jump of 144 from the previous day. There were 279 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 836,622 since the pandemic began.

The ADH data showed the number of patients hospitalized with the virus was 50, a rise of 10 in the last 24 hours. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one to 12, while the number of COVID-19 ICU patients went up by three to 20.

Health officials reported no additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Thursday, leaving the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,403.

The latest figures also showed that as of Thursday 4,060,978 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 1,719 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,589,431, with another 375,419 being partially immunized.