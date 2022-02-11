LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health Friday shows active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas are still taking a steady dive.

Since the latest update by the state on Thursday, the number of active cases fell by 2,759 to 21,515. The data showed 1,947 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 804,145.

The ADH data reported 1,238 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a drop of 19 since Thursday. The figures also showed 190 patients on ventilators, an increase of four in the last 24 hours.

Friday’s update also showed that the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Arkansas increased by 40 to 9,977.

The ADH also reported 3,120 new vaccine doses being given out since Thursday’s report. There are now 1,555,392 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 371,117 who are partially immunized.

In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson again pushed Arkansans to get vaccinated, noting that 82% of deaths from the virus are patients who had not taken the vaccine.

He also said that current case levels have now dropped to levels seen in early December before the latest omicron-variant fueled surge.