LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health Wednesday shows COVID-19 active cases are now ticking up after a few days of decline.

ADH data showed the number of active cases went up by 262 to 15,778. The data showed 1,791 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 899,551.

Wednesday’s update also showed 11,689 deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is an increase of 11 in the past 24 hours.

The ADH data also reported 421 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of three since Tuesday. The number of patients on ventilators was up by five and now sits at 20, while 79 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up nine from the previous day.

The ADH also reported 2,782 new vaccine doses being given out since Tuesday’s report. There are now 1,649,620 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 287,557 who are partially immunized.