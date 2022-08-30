BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A boy dies and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain after heavy flooding in Bentonville on August 29.

Bentonville Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Boydston says juveniles were playing in the water in a retention area near the Walton Crossing Apartments in Bentonville.

A press release from the Bentonville Police Department says the boy was 11 years old and the woman is 47 years old.

Boydston said a boy became distressed and a woman entered the area to assist. The woman and the boy were pulled into the storm drain. Boydston says both were recovered by Bentonville Fire crews and taken to NW Medical Center in Bentonville.

According to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department, the child ultimately died at the hospital.

Bentonville police say this is an active investigation and there are no additional details available at this time.