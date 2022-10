BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — A driver was killed in Boone County after being ejected from his vehicle.

Pierce Marshall, 20, of Lead Hill, Arkansas, was driving a 2004 INFINITI southbound on AR State Highway 281 south of AR State Highway 14E just before 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

According to a crash report, he left the road on the right side, hit a fence and struck a power line pole. He was ejected from the vehicle. His body is being held at the Boone County Coroner’s Office.