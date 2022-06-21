BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after he ran from officers and then stole a car Monday afternoon.

Investigators served a search warrant at 5647 Highway 5 South around 3 p.m. Monday looking for stolen property. Investigators arrested one man, but J D Comstock, 37, fled. According to the press release, an investigator chased after Comstock but fell during the chase and was injured.

A canine team from the North Central Unit of the ADC at Calico Rock tracked Comstock at a residence on Old Tracy Road, where investigators discovered he had stolen a vehicle from that residence.

Comstock is wearing jeans and no shirt and is 5 feet 9 inches tall. Comstock is reported to have ties in Fulton and Izard County. The stolen vehicle is a blue Honda SUV with an Arkansas license SWRCA.

Once apprehended Comstock will face multiple charges in Baxter County. Anyone who has information on the location of Comstock or the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Baxter County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Divison at (870) 425-7000.