BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vending machine at several locations.

In the early morning of November 9, the suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of U. S. Hwy 62 E and Cranfield Rd. There were also break-ins at the Warehouse Liquor Store and other locations in the City of Mountain Home.

Video surveillance footage from the security camera system at the fuel stop location captured the images below:

If you have any information to help identify the suspect or any information about the break-ins, contact Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Thrasher at the Criminal Investigation Division at 870-425-7000, or by email: sthrasher@baxtercountysheriff.com

Anonymous tips may also be left on the Sheriff’s Tip Line 870-424-4636 or through a form on the website: www.baxtercountysheriff.com