BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.— Seeing an unexpected delay in receiving your mail? One Baxter County suspect might be to blame.

Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said an early Thursday morning arrest has led to a quantity of mail discovered from many different addresses. Areas the mail was taken from include Jordan, Salesville, Norfork, and Mountain Home.

The Sheriff’s Office said they’re working with the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office to return the mail, which appeared to be stolen from residential mailboxes. The suspect was arrested on a number of traffic and misdemeanor charges prior to the search that revealed the quantity of mail.

Anyone with information about the thefts or who are from the areas listed and have unexpectedly missed mail, particularly checks or payments, are being asked to contact Investigator Dwight Duch with the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 870-425-7000 or Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.