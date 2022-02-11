BAXTER COUNTY, Mo.– The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on some recently recovered U.S. Navy insignia and hopes the public can help.

While investigating multiple break-in and theft cases, the sheriff’s office says they seized a blue vinyl case containing numerous medals, ribbons and rank insignia related to the U.S. Navy.

Anyone with any information on who the items may belong to are asked to contact Baxter County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Dwight Duch either by phone at (870) 425-7000 or by email at dduch@baxtercountysheriff.com.