LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Men of all ages across the state of Arkansas are encouraged to participate in “No shave November” to raise awareness for men’s health issues, like prostate cancer. Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation (APCF) is partnering with firefighters, police departments, high schools, and influential men across Arkansas to raise awareness of the importance of prostate cancer.

According to a release, one in every eight Arkansas men will face a prostate cancer diagnosis. Prostate cancer is almost 100 percent survivable. Arkansas men are encouraged to participate in this initiative individually or as a group.

Participants also have the opportunity to donate to the cause through APCF. All funds raised will remain in Arkansas and be used for APCF’s free awareness and educational programs, free prostate cancer screenings, and free patient assistance programs.

To learn more about “No Shave November” and register to participate, visit www.arprostatecancer.org .