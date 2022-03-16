ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an address to Congress Wednesday morning, urging the U.S. to take further action in its defense of the country.

Multiple Arkansas lawmakers shared their comments on the address, praising Zelenskyy’s leadership and agreeing the U.S. must continue to support Ukraine and stand in solidarity.

In comments to NBC News, Sen. John Boozman reiterated his view that U.S. troops should not be sent into harm’s way in direct conflict with Russia, but he supports the transfer of Polish MiG-29s to Ukraine.

Today, Boozman released the following statement:

President Zelenskyy is leading his country with courage, conviction, and moral clarity that has inspired the world to rally around Ukraine. His address to Congress was moving and another display of his steady, resolute leadership. I appreciated President Zelenskyy’s passionate, sincere plea for international support in pursuit of peace and justice. The United States must continue to provide Ukraine with the military and humanitarian assistance – including further sanctions on the Russian regime and approval of the transfer of Polish fighter jets – needed to defend its sovereignty, human rights, and the cause of freedom. Senator John Boozman

Congressman Steve Womack also shared his statement, acknowledging he has been a supporter of defense efforts and programs to deter Russian influence and cutting off their resources. He notes he is also a longstanding leader in opposing the Putin-led “Nord Stream 2” pipeline and consistently took legislative action to stop its development.